Vic Fangio Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

It was almost like Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was asking to not be back next season.

Denver was facing a critical fourth & nine in the red zone down 28-21 with less than five minutes remaining when Fangio elected to kick a field goal. He wanted to trust his defense down four against arguably the best quarterback in football.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright wasn’t a fan of this decision and called it “the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure.”

The Broncos are lining up for a kick in what has to be the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio's tenure. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2022

Denver had nothing to lose since its season is over and there already have been rumors that Fangio might be out after this contest.

The Broncos ended up suffering their 13th straight loss against the Chiefs as they haven’t beaten them since 2015.

Funny enough, one of the best fourth down models actually supported Fangio’s decision.

—> KC (28) @ DEN (21) <—

DEN has 4th & 9 at the KC 13 Recommendation (STRONG): 👟🏈 Field goal attempt (+2 WP)

Actual play: 👟🏈 B.McManus 31 yard field goal is GOOD, Center-J.Bobenmoyer, Holder-S.Martin. pic.twitter.com/dbOqDhN7Yx — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) January 9, 2022

Not dying on this hill, but model isn't optimistic about DEN's chances if they go for it because (a) very unlikely to get it and (b) even if they get it, still in a very bad spot That said, in a very bad spot either way https://t.co/guYnPUZHbG — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 9, 2022

While Baldwin makes a great point, it’s still the final game of the regular season with a chance to spoil a division rival.

Kansas City ended up driving down the field after the field goal to ice the game as Denver had no timeouts with less than two minutes left.

The Chiefs will finish the regular season at 12-5 while they wait and see if they get a first-round bye. If the Titans lose to the Texans, then the AFC will go through Arrowhead yet again.