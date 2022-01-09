The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Vic Fangio Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

Vic Fangio walks off the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Vic Fangio of the Denver Broncos yells at his players to get off the field following a win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It was almost like Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was asking to not be back next season.

Denver was facing a critical fourth & nine in the red zone down 28-21 with less than five minutes remaining when Fangio elected to kick a field goal. He wanted to trust his defense down four against arguably the best quarterback in football.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright wasn’t a fan of this decision and called it “the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure.”

Denver had nothing to lose since its season is over and there already have been rumors that Fangio might be out after this contest.

The Broncos ended up suffering their 13th straight loss against the Chiefs as they haven’t beaten them since 2015.

Funny enough, one of the best fourth down models actually supported Fangio’s decision.

While Baldwin makes a great point, it’s still the final game of the regular season with a chance to spoil a division rival.

Kansas City ended up driving down the field after the field goal to ice the game as Denver had no timeouts with less than two minutes left.

The Chiefs will finish the regular season at 12-5 while they wait and see if they get a first-round bye. If the Titans lose to the Texans, then the AFC will go through Arrowhead yet again.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.