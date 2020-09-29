Vic Fangio Officially Announces Broncos’ Week 4 Starter

Three weeks ago, the Denver Broncos were a sneaky pick to make the playoffs. Now, the team is turning to its third-string quarterback to try and get a win on Thursday.

Quarterback Drew Lock continues to deal with a shoulder injury that’ll sideline him for the next few weeks. Until he returns, the offense will be handed over to a backup. Many expected that to be Jeff Driskel, but the Broncos are moving in a different direction.

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien will make his first NFL start this Thursday against the New York Jets, per head coach Vic Fangio. Rypien made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Boise State alum completed his first eight passes for 53 yards before tossing an interception. Rypien will have a much easier challenge going up against the Jets’ secondary this Sunday.

Fangio also said on Tuesday the offense could still end up using Driskell in some capacity. It looks like we may see both backup quarterbacks take the field for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

#Broncos Fangio says Brett Rypien will start. Might mix in Driskel. "We just feel he deserves a chance." #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 29, 2020

It’s been a rocky start to the 2020 season for the 0-3 Denver Broncos. Perhaps Brett Rypien can turn things around against the Jets, a team many consider the worst in the league.

As long as Rypien can avoid turnovers, Denver should get enough out of its running game to pull away with a victory.

The Broncos take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.