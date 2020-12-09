Vic Fangio Reacts To Jerry Jeudy’s Deleted Postgame Tweet

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Denver Broncos as they’ve lost back-to-back games. But rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appears especially frustrated, a subject that isn’t lost on head coach Vic Fangio.

Speaking to the media no Wednesday, Fangio addressed a tweet that Jeudy made after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Jeudy wrote “At least I got my conditioning in” and added a shrug emoji after getting just one catch in the 22-16 loss. The Broncos rookie wideout deleted that tweet shortly afterwards.

Fangio said he was “glad” Jeudy is frustrated over his lack of production. He said he expects every receiver to want more catches and believes that Jeudy will keep working hard.

“I don’t think he’s frustrated, I mean, I don’t think he’s hit the wall at all,” Fangio said. “I think he’d just like to have more catches and I don’t know any receiver who doesn’t feel that way. You know I’m glad he’s frustrated that he’s not getting more production. We want our guys to feel that way… I’m okay with Jerry. Jerry’s in a good spot.”

I asked #Broncos coach Vic Fangio what’s up with Jerry Jeudy. Is Jeudy frustrated? Has he hit a wall? Fangio provided a candid answer #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/a3QoitBL79 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 9, 2020

Through the first 10 games, Jerry Jeudy had 37 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns. He had his best game – a seven-catch, 125-yard performance – against the Falcons in Week 9, but his production has dipped since.

Obviously the QB situation hasn’t helped things. The team was forced to deploy Kendall Hinton against the Saints just 10 days ago, who only had one completion all game.

QB Drew Lock hasn’t exactly been consistent this season either. That hasn’t helped things during Jeudy’s rookie season.

So even if Jeudy has hit the so-called “rookie wall,” his outlook is good.