Vic Fangio Reacts To NFL’s Decision On Broncos-Patriots

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has had to adjust his team’s schedule in light of the Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak. That adjusting is something Fangio was expecting to happen heading into the 2020 season.

Denver and New England were originally scheduled to play on Sunday. But the Patriots’ COVID-19 outbreak forced the NFL to reschedule the game to Monday afternoon. Following another positive test within the organization Monday, though, the league has once again changed the game date.

The Patriots were forced to close down their facilities this morning – the same morning Denver was supposed to be flying to Foxborough in preparation for Monday’s game. Now, the Broncos will have to readjust once again following the NFL’s decision to reschedule the Broncos-Patriots game. Reports indicate the game will now be played in Week 6.

Fangio isn’t complaining about all the changes, though. The Broncos head coach is going to “roll with the punches” and adjust to whatever comes his way.

“I was prepared for this. We’re going to roll with the punches and adjust,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk.

This could wind up being a blessing in disguise for Fangio and the Broncos.

Starting quarterback Drew Lock was not going to play on Monday as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. There’s a chance Lock could return in Week 6.

Either way, Fangio doesn’t mind all the changes. He’s going to adjust and react accordingly given the circumstances this season.