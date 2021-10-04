Vic Fangio Says The Move by John Harbaugh Was ‘Bulls–t’

The Denver Broncos were dealt their first loss of the season, suffering a 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that saw their top-ranked defense brought back down to earth.

But as the clock wound down to end the game, the Ravens decided to keep running the ball, rather than take a knee. This appeared to infuriate Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who was seen visibly cursing out Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Speaking to the media after the game, Fangio called it “b-s-” that the Ravens would do that, but said that he “expected it” from that team. He said that he’d never seen anything like that in his 37 years of football

“Yeah I thought it was kind of bulls–t but I expected it from them,” Fangio said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Vic Fangio would know firsthand what kind of strategies John Harbaugh would use. He served on Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore for two years.

The game itself was seemingly over at halftime. After the Broncos opened the game up with a second quarter touchdown, the Ravens scored 17 unanswered points to end the half.

An injury to Broncos starter Teddy Bridgewater forced the ball into Drew Lock’s hands, and he couldn’t move the ball much. The Ravens put the game in cruise control, making two fourth quarter field goals to secure the win.

2021 is an important year for Fangio, so he’s taking every game very seriously.

He may have taken this particular game a little too seriously though.