Vic Fangio Shares The Latest On RB Melvin Gordon

It’s been a turbulent week for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. Denver head coach Vic Fangio is hoping that turbulence can come to an end later this week when the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon was in the news for all the wrong reasons last week. The Broncos running back was cited with a driving under the influence charge last Tuesday night. Later in the week, Gordon was diagnosed with strep throat.

The Broncos running back didn’t make the trip to New England to play the Patriots on Sunday, as a result of his health. Fangio is hoping the same won’t be said this coming weekend when the Broncos host the Chiefs.

Fangio told reporters on Monday he’s hopeful Gordon will return to the gridiron this Sunday. It looks like we’ll have to wait for an official update until later this week.

Of course, there’s still the possibility the NFL suspends Melvin Gordon for his DUI charge. The Broncos already announced they wouldn’t be suspending or fining their running back. We’ll see how the NFL responds. The league continues to investigate the ordeal.

But if it were up to the Broncos, it looks like they’re planning on Gordon returning to the offense this coming Sunday.

Denver will aim to win its third straight game this Sunday when the Broncos host the explosive Kansas City Chiefs.