Vic Fangio Shares Update On Broncos QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos‘ ongoing quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater added an interesting twist on Monday.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Monday that Lock has a blister on his throwing hand, per Broncos reporter Mike Klis. He’s still participating in practice, but the blister is impacting a few of his throws.

“[Vic] Fangio: Drew Lock had blister on throwing hand,” Klis reported on Twitter. “Not sure how much it affected him. Lock threw the ball well at times, especially on middle patterns. Not so good on other throws.”

Lock still received first-team reps during the 11-on-11 portion of the Broncos’ Monday practice. But he threw two picks during the session. It’s safe to say he still has plenty of work to do before he locks up his starting gig.

It certainly sounds like Drew Lock has a ways to go before he cements his status as the Broncos’ starting quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater appears to be making things interesting.

Lock’s gig was already up in the air before off-season practices began. He was a below-average quarterback last season, and turned the ball over plenty of times.

Bridgewater is experienced. While he won’t help you win a Super Bowl, he’s capable of managing an offense. If he turns the ball over less than Lock during Denver’s camp this off-season, he could jump Lock on the depth chart.