Over the past few weeks, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for a few top quarterbacks.

Before Matthew Stafford landed with the Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos were reportedly in contention. After missing out on Stafford, Denver reportedly turned its sights toward Deshaun Watson – even though the Texans aren’t biting just yet.

This is all to say that the team isn’t sold on current starting quarterback Drew Lock. He’s struggled with consistency over the first two years of his career and it’s clear the Broncos aren’t sold on him as the future of the franchise.

On Thursday afternoon, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made it painfully obvious that Lock hasn’t been good enough.

“Until Drew proves to be the next great quarterback, like the ones the Denver franchise is used to in years past,” Fangio said via Broncos reporter Zac Stevens. “We’re going to always try to bring in competition.”

While Fangio isn’t sold on Drew Lock just yet, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning admitted he’s a fan.

“I’m a Bronco fan, I’m a Drew Lock fan,’’ Manning said in a Zoom interview with channel 9 News in Denver. “I’ve known him since he came to work our football camp and I’ve kept up with him and stayed in touch with him so I’m pulling for him.”

Can Lock finally turn it around?