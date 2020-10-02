On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos took down the New York Jets with their third string quarterback under center.

Former Boise State star Brett Rypien got the start and looked solid early. He led the Broncos to 24-13 lead early in the third quarter.

After a furious Jets comeback, the Broncos iced the game with a long touchdown run from running back Melvin Gordon. Following a turnover on downs from the Jets, Denver could ice the clock.

Rypien heaved the ball out of bounds twice in order to take extra time off the clock. In doing so, he took two massive hits – both of which resulted in a penalty.

Those hits led Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to pull his team off the field, completely bypassing the customary postgame handshake with Jets coach Adam Gase.

Check it out.

#Broncos HC Vic Fangio directed his players to go straight to the locker room after beating the #Jets. He said after the game his guys were upset by all the late hits. The #Jets had SIX personal foul penalties on the night. pic.twitter.com/1eThkRSDpl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

After the game, Fangio told reporters he was trying to avoid a confrontation between the two teams after a series of questionable hits.

“Well there just was a couple personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there so I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there,” Fangio told reporters after the game. “I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”

Did Fangio make the smart move or was he in the wrong?