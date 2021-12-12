Video: Incredible Moment At Broncos Game Sunday Night

The Denver Broncos have found multiple ways to pay tribute to former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who passed away last week.

First, the team lined up with 10 men on the field for the first play, leaving one of the wide receiver spots open. Then, in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the Detroit Lions, Thomas’ former teammate Justin Simmons honored the late star.

Simmons, who played with Thomas from 2016-18, made a spectacular diving interception and immediately ran over to the No. 88 decal on the sideline and placed the ball down.

Justin Simmons makes the interception and immediately finds the 8️⃣8️⃣ decal 💙🧡 📺: #DETvsDEN on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/2QZ5nOBDK9 — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowler who spent eight-plus years with the Broncos, tragically passed away at the age of 33 after reportedly having a seizure in the shower at his home in Georgia.

Former and current Broncos players, coaches and front office members have spent the last few days honoring Thomas. Fans at today’s game chanted “DT” when Denver took a delay of game penalty with 10 men to start the game.

All in all, it has been an emotional rollercoaster for the franchise since Thursday.