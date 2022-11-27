Video: Russell Wilson, Teammate Have Heated Sideline Moment

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos enters the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Russell Wilson era in Denver just keeps getting worse and worse.

The Broncos came into this afternoon with the second-best scoring defense and the worst scoring offense in the NFL. That's a recipe for a 3-7 record and some potential discord among players.

We saw the latter on the sideline in the fourth quarter, when a frustrated Mike Purcell was caught on camera yelling at Wilson as he came off the field.

You can't tell in the video what Purcell had to say, but he clearly was unhappy.

Right now, Denver trails the 3-8 Carolina Panthers 23-10 late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers started Sam Darnold at quarterback today in what is his first action this season, and while he hasn't set the world on fire, he has outplayed Wilson.

Darnold is 11-for-19 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown, and he also scored a touchdown rushing. Wilson, meanwhile, is 19-of-35 for 142 yards with one touchdown and one sideline blowup.

It's hard to fathom how much that trade has backfired for the Broncos.