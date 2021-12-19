Video: Teddy Bridgewater Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

Earlier: Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be taken off on a stretcher after a scary hit against the Bengals.

Bridgewater dropped back to pass before scrambling for a first down and went down hard as he was diving past the marker.

Before that play, Bridgewater was 12-for-22 with 98 yards passing and also had 10 yards rushing on three carries. He has been replaced by backup Drew Lock, who started multiple games for Denver last season.

Coming into this game, Bridgewater had 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions on close to 3,000 yards.

It’s been an offensive struggle for both teams in this game. There have only been 25 points scored thus far as the Bengals are currently up 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

This is a contest that has playoff implications for both teams. Denver is trying to get in via the wild card while Cincinnati is trying to get in via both the wild card and the AFC North.

If the Bengals win and the Ravens lose, they would jump to first heading into Week 16.

Update: It looks like Bridgewater has movement and feeling in his extremities.

The #Broncos say that QB Teddy Bridgewater has movement in all his extremities. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution, in part due to a head injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

This is obviously encouraging news.