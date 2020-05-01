Von Miller Announces That He’s Now Coronavirus-Free

Two weeks after announcing he had tested positive for COVID-19, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller revealed tonight he is coronavirus-free.

Miller had been tweeting throughout his recovery from the pandemic that has swept across the globe. He shared his thoughts on the Broncos’ draft last week and told a follower on Tuesday he was “better everyday.”

It looks like Miller’s latest test results revealed the good news. He no longer has the coronavirus in his body.

“Got my results back. Im “negative” for Covid-19,” Miller tweeted.

Back on April 16, when news of his diagnosis broke, Miller remained upbeat. After being diagnosed, he went into isolation at his Denver-area home.

“I’m not sure what’s going on but I tell ya what, I’m in good spirits,” Miller said at the time. “I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

We’re not sure what Miller’s full experience was COVID-19 was like, and if he had any truly bad days or was one of the fortunate people whose bout with the illness was a mild one. Either way, the most important thing is that he has fully recovered.