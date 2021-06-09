Von Miller Was Asked About His Broncos Legacy

Peyton Manning earned another post-career honor on Wednesday, as the Denver Broncos elected him into the organization’s Ring of Fame. The Hall of Fame quarterback led the franchise to a Super Bowl 50 victory and will now rightfully take his place amongst the team’s other greats.

Star edge rusher Von Miller will be on his way to the Broncos Ring of Fame whenever he decides to hang up his jersey and cleats for good. But after an answer on Wednesday, it doesn’t seem like that day is coming soon.

Miller was asked about his time with Manning, on which he reflected fondly. He was then asked about his own legacy in Denver, but quickly changed the subject, saying that he still wants to accomplish more in the present, on the field, before he decides to retire.

“There’s so much to be done right now,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “There’s so much to be done with our team, so many games to win, before I can really start thinking about the Ring of Fame. I don’t want those years with Peyton to be the highlight of my career. I think we’ve got some special stuff brewing, I think we’ve got some special games coming. Me personally, I think I’ve got more to prove and more to give to Broncos Country. I think about it. I can’t lie and say I don’t think about going into the Ring of Fame and Hall of Fame and all that stuff, but I’ve still got a lot more to do here, and that’s where my mind is.”

"I don't want those years with Peyton to be the [only] highlight of my career. … I've still got a lot more to do here."@VonMiller not satisfied with career accolades, hoping to add to legacy » https://t.co/2gm45Gi88t pic.twitter.com/vv9Gtjk2J5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 9, 2021

Miller will leave the NFL one day as one of the most dynamic pass-rushers ever to play the game. Even after missing all of last season with an ankle injury, he ranks 25th in league history with 106 sacks headed in the 2021 season. Combined with his seven All-Pro honors and eight Pro Bowl nods, Miller’s legacy with the Broncos is safe and secure.

All he can do now is take the field and try to add to his Hall of Fame résumé before retirement comes calling.