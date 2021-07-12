Von Miller Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play

A preseason injury cost Von Miller the 2020 season and snapped his streak of seven-straight Pro Bowl seasons. But now that he’s back for the 2021 season, he’s ready to return to form – and plans to play for a lot longer.

Speaking with Mike Klis of 9News, Miller said he wants to play until his son gets old enough to watch him perform. To that end, he intends to play for another five to seven years.

“I’ve got a son,” Miller said. “He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart; that’s what I have on my mind — another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it.”

Miller is 32 years old now. He would be in his late-30s by the time he’s ready to retire if he plays on his timeline.

Not a lot of NFL players can stay at a high level that late in their lives, but Von Miller isn’t most players.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft following a standout career at Texas A&M. He quickly proved to be just as dominant in the NFL as college, making the Pro Bowl and winning Rookie of the Year after recording 11.5 sacks in his first season.

In nine NFL seasons, Miller has 106.0 sacks in 135 games. He has made eight Pro Bowls, received eight All-Pro selections and was named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

Miller won his first Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl 50, and was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance.

He’s accomplished just about everything there is to accomplish. And he wants to keep doing what he does best for years to come.