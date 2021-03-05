ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Charges Against Von Miller

The Denver Broncos haven’t made a final decision on Von Miller’s contract for the 2021 season due to his current situation off the field. He’s been under criminal investigation by the Parker (CO.) Police Department for an alleged domestic situation.

On Friday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an important update to share regarding the Parker Police Department’s investigation. It turns out that no charges will be brought against Miller.

“No charges will be brought against Broncos’ LB Von Miller in regards to the ongoing investigation by the Parker Police Department, per source,” Schefter tweeted. “Miller’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg, was unavailable for comment.”

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright added that Miller was expected to be cleared of any charges.

Denver general manager George Paton spoke to reporters earlier this week about Miller’s team option for 2021.

“We’re still working through it with Von and his agent,” Paton said. “In regard to the legal process, we’re going to let the legal process. It’s a serious situation, but we want to let it play out before we comment on it.”

It’ll be interesting to see how the Broncos handle this situation now that they know Miller won’t be facing any charges.

The team option for Miller would cost the Denver Broncos roughly $17.5 million. That’s a steep price for an outside linebacker coming off a serious ankle injury.

