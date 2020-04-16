The Spun

NFL Superstar Comments On Coronavirus Diagnosis

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.

Earlier today, Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller became the NFL’s second confirmed case of coronavirus. Miller joins Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen.

In his first public comments since the news broke, Miller provided background on his experience with the illness and how he was diagnosed. The eight-time Pro Bowler is currently quarantined at his Denver-area home.

“It’s true,” Miller told 9NEWS’ Mike Klis. “I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal.”

After Miller tried the nebulizer that he uses for his asthma and saw no improvement, he went to get tested for COVID-19. Earlier this week, he received confirmation that he had the disease.

For now, Miller will continue to monitor his symptoms, particularly his breathing. He wanted to let everyone know that he is feeling like himself.

“I’m not sure what’s going on but I tell ya what, I’m in good spirits,” Miller told Klis. “I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

