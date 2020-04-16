Earlier today, Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller became the NFL’s second confirmed case of coronavirus. Miller joins Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen.

In his first public comments since the news broke, Miller provided background on his experience with the illness and how he was diagnosed. The eight-time Pro Bowler is currently quarantined at his Denver-area home.

“It’s true,” Miller told 9NEWS’ Mike Klis. “I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn’t sound normal.”

After Miller tried the nebulizer that he uses for his asthma and saw no improvement, he went to get tested for COVID-19. Earlier this week, he received confirmation that he had the disease.

Broncos: "After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Von has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus. Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation.'' (more) #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 16, 2020

More Broncos on Von: "He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community. Von is the first member of Broncos' organization known to have tested positive for COVID-19." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 16, 2020

For now, Miller will continue to monitor his symptoms, particularly his breathing. He wanted to let everyone know that he is feeling like himself.

“I’m not sure what’s going on but I tell ya what, I’m in good spirits,” Miller told Klis. “I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”