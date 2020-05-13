Von Miller Has A Message For NFL After Battling COVID-19

Von Miller is the most notable NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. The Denver Broncos star has recovered, and is in good health. Now he has some ideas for how to best move forward with football this season.

It sounds like we’ll have an NFL season, in some form. The league has released its 2020 schedule, which is adaptable if the start of the year has to be pushed back. In order to safely play, though, some legitimate changes have to be made.

“We got soccer coming up in Europe, and they’re going to do mass testing,” Miller said in a Q&A with The Washington Post. “That’s what we have to do. Every day we need to test all the players. It’s got to be part of the routine.”

Testing may be the most important factor, before we get to the issue of fan attendance. Leagues will need to test players as much as possible to cut down on the risk of an outbreak, but also need to do so in a way that is responsible given the lack of widespread testing for the general population nationwide. The balance right now is pretty delicate.

When asked if he would be nervous to return to work and preparations for the 2020 season, Miller acknowledged as much. He said that he thinks that people will need to wear masks and take all of the potential precautions.

Yeah, and everybody’s got to stay masked up. I want to be safe. I want to make sure I can still deliver football to the fans, but I want to do it as safe as possible. I’m not cutting any corners when it comes to that.

Miller thinks teams could reduce stadium capacity to about 25-percent to give those who do attend space to distance as much as possible, while still having a presence in stadiums.

The most important thing is making sure that everyone can enjoy football while remaining safe, something Von Miller clearly agrees with.

