Von Miller Had A Blunt Message For The Chiefs Today

The Denver Broncos have been in a bit of a rut since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015. They’ve missed the playoffs in five straight seasons and are coming off their fourth straight losing season.

In recent years though, the Broncos’ biggest obstacle by far has been the rival Kansas City Chiefs. As the Broncos have struggled, the Chiefs have thrived, winning five straight AFC West crowns and two AFC Championships.

Heading into 2021 though, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller wants things to change. In a recent interview, he declared that he is determined to end the Broncos’ five-game losing streak against their AFC West rivals.

“We lost to the Kansas City Chiefs five years in a row!” Miller said, per Andrew Mason. “I want to change that s–t.”

Von Miller missed the entire 2020 season with an injury – his first season with multiple missed games since 2013. In his absence, the Broncos defense was in shambles, giving up 446 points (27.9 points per game).

The Kansas City Chiefs feasted on the Broncos defense, scoring 65 points in their two meetings. The offense scored less than half of that.

If the Broncos have any hope of recording a winning record in 2021, let alone reaching the playoffs, they’ll need to get over the hump when they play the Chiefs.

The Broncos’ meetings with the Chiefs in 2021 will be on December 5 in Kansas City and January 9 in Denver.