Von Miller has had an eventful offseason to be sure. He was one of the first NFL players to test positive for coronavirus in what he described as a “frightening” experience.

But now that he’s made his recovery, the Denver Broncos’ star pass rusher is ready to get back to the field. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Von Miller had a two-word message for the rest of the NFL.

“I’m coming,” Miller wrote. That simple message came with a terrifying image of the eight-time Pro Bowler and his chiseled body running towards a camera.

Miller’s post has gone viral over the past two days, garnering over 5,000 likes and 600 retweets and comments. Nearly everyone was stunned by how good Miller looks after being ravaged by coronavirus.

“DAYYYYUMMMM! somebody has been working out. Gig’em Von,” one fan wrote.

“So just checking, Von is still human right??” another wrote. “This kinda looks like he’s morphing into a terminator…”

Perhaps the most frequent comparison he got was to that of the late “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Looks like Macho man — Taddy (@taddy07) July 17, 2020

Miller is coming off a comparatively down year for his incredible career. But he still finished 2019 with 8.0 sacks and 46 tackles in 15 starts.

Expectations are going to be high for the Broncos in 2020 after the additions they’ve made. Von Miller is going to have a big role in seeing those expectations reached.

How many sacks will Von Miller have in 2020?