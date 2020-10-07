Von Miller Has A Message For Denver Broncos Fans

Before the 2020 season even began, the Denver Broncos received brutal news involving Von Miller. The leader of Vic Fangio’s defense suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon during practice.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the normal timeline for Miller’s injury is about six months. He did say there’s a best-case scenario that would allow Miller to return in just three months, but that would require a superhuman recovery.

Miller doesn’t have an update regarding when he could return to the gridiron, but he did share a message for his fans on social media.

“I’m not worried about nothing else but getting better each day so I can be back on the field with my guys,” Miller wrote on Twitter.

Denver has been decimated by injuries this season. The offense has already lost Phillip Lindsay, Drew Lock and Courtland Sutton thus far.

It’d be great to see Miller back on the field at some point this year. He’s not just a prolific pass-rusher, he’s considered the heart and soul of the Broncos’ defense.

This year has been all about overcoming obstacles for Miller. Prior to suffering the major injury, the former first-round pick tested positive for COVID-19.

Hopefully, the football world will have the chance to watch Miller get after opposing quarterbacks before the 2020 season comes to an end.