Von Miller Has Incredible Reaction To Joey Bosa’s Record-Breaking Deal

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Chargers locked up star defensive end Joey Bosa with a massive contract extension.

In fact, it’s the richest defensive end contract in the history of the NFL. Just over a week after the Cleveland Browns set the market with a deal for Myles Garrett, Bosa cashed in in a major way.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension. The deal includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 guaranteed overall.

Just a few minutes after Bosa received his new deal, Denver Broncos star Von Miller felt compelled to weigh in. Miller was clearly upset that another player is being paid more than him, but he’s not going to let that stop him from dominating this season.

“Not going going to complain and form a case on why I should be higher. I’ma just bust my ass and play the best I can this year,” he said on Twitter.

He then posted an incredible highlight of a sack he had on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Miller signed a six year, $114.5 million contract on July 15, 2016. Obviously in the four years since, his contract has become one of the better deals in the NFL.

Just two weeks ago, the Browns handed Myles Garrett a five-year, $125 million deal. That record lasted just 13 days before Bosa inked a bigger deal.

We’ll have to wait and see how long Bosa’s record lasts.