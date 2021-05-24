Von Miller Has Brutally Honest Comment Upon His Return

Von Miller will make his return to the field this fall after a severe ankle injury sidelined him for the entirety of the 2020 season. At the age of 32, the eight-time Denver Broncos edge rusher will be tasked with revamping the team’s defensive front.

This offseason proved to be a tumultuous one for Miller. However, after the Broncos picked up the team option in his contract and it became clear that he wouldn’t face any charges for an alleged domestic situation, the 32-year-old can turn his focus to getting back in shape.

Considering Miller hasn’t played a game since 2019, it seems reasonable to be worried about his form and fitness ahead of the 2021 campaign. However, he doesn’t seem to have any concerns and shared why after the team’s practice on Monday.

“I’m still running around here beating everybody’s ass,” Miller said when asked about regaining form, via Mike Klis on 9News.

Von on regaining form: “I’m still running around here beating everybody’s ass.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 24, 2021

Prior to his devastating ankle injury, Miller was a dominant force for the Broncos up front. The former No. 2 overall pick has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his last nine seasons and put up double-digit sack numbers in seven of those years. Since beginning his career in 2011, Miller has played in 135 games and has 489 tackles, 106 sacks and 25 forced fumbles.

Most recently, in 2019, Miller started 15 games for Denver, tallying 46 tackles and racking up eight total sacks.

The Broncos felt Miller’s absence last season as Vic Fangio’s squad ranked 25th in the league in team defense. Although he’s another year older and coming off of a serious injury, Miller will be asked to be a leader in Denver yet again in 2021.