JJ Watt Reacts To Von Miller’s Devastating Injury News

Even with an altered training camp and no preseason games, we’ve had some brutal injuries come in ahead of the start of the NFL season. The latest is the loss of Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller, one of the best defensive players in the league.

Miller suffered what was initially described as a “lower leg injury” in practice on Tuesday. The injury has since been reported as a “dislocated peroneal tendon.” He will likely have surgery, and will have a recovery that is expected to last at least 5-6 months, though Ian Rapoport says there is a “best case scenario” where he could be back in three months.

Von Miller had a down season, at least by his lofty standards, in 2019. He recorded eight sacks in 15 games, his first season with less than 10 sacks since 2013, when he recorded five in nine games. By all accounts, he looked set to return to his all-world form in 2020.

Last night, after news of the injury had come down, one of the NFL’s other top pass rushers weighed in. Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt, who has battled his own significant injury issues in recent years, tweeted at Miller to wish him the best. “The game is better when you’re out there,” he said. “Know you’ll dominate the recovery and come back swinging.”

Absolutely hate to hear the news @VonMiller, the game is better when you’re out there. Know you’ll dominate the recovery and come back swinging. #MinorSetbackMajorComeback — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2020

It is a nice sentiment from JJ Watt, who knows what it feels like to be in Miller’s spot. Watt has played in all 16 games just once over the last four seasons, missing 32 games total in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

The two were members of the same 2011 NFL Draft class. Miller went second overall to the Broncos, while Watt was selected by Houston with the No. 11 overall pick. Both should be on their way to Hall of Fame careers, as Watt should join Miller in the ranks of those with 100+ career sacks this season.

Hopefully Miller’s recovery is a quick one, and we get to see him getting after the quarterback once again soon.

