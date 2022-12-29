Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills on the field before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about Wilson's disappointing season.

Miller ultimately thinks this season will go down as just an off year for Wilson.

"From what I've seen from the competitive side of me going against Russell Wilson, I think this year is an anomaly for Russell Wilson," Miller said. "I'll say that right now. He didn't have the best year he wanted to have, but I'm willing to bet that Russell Wilson next year will be drastically different."

Miller also revealed his coaching suggestion for the Broncos while on the show.

"If I'm Denver I wanna get a coach that has had some type of experience with Russ and brought the best out of him," Miller said.

The Broncos will need to get Wilson back on the right track if they're going to contend in the AFC West next season.