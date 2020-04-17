The Spun

Von Miller Offers Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Broncos star edge-rusher Von Miller joined the Rich Eisen Show on Friday to give a health update after testing positive for COVID-19.

Miller became the second known NFL player to test positive for the widespread pandemic, following Rams OL Brian Allen earlier this week. Fortunately, the Broncos star has reportedly been feeling well and is in “good spirits.”

Miller joined the Rich Eisen Show on Friday to offer another update on his current health. It appears things are still going well for the NFL star.

“I’m feeling as good as I can feel,” Miller told Eisen on Friday. “I don’t have any pain or anything hurting. I just have a little cough and have been laying down and just doing whatever they’ve been telling me to do. . . . No, I don’t have a fever. . . . It’s really just the cough that I gotta watch.”

The 8-time Pro Bowler appears to be handling the situation as well as he can be. Miller is also hoping others continue to take this whole pandemic seriously.

The NFL will continue to monitor the situation of its players and staffs ahead of the 2020 season – a season which appears up in the air at the moment.

We’re certainly hoping Miller is able to recover from the virus during this unprecendented time.

