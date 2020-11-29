Von Miller Reacts To The Broncos Losing Their QBs

The Denver Broncos will be without any true quarterbacks when they take the field on Sunday against the Saints. After Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles have been “deemed high-risk,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Immediately, everyone started to wonder what the Broncos would do at quarterback. Even some of Denver’s own players, like Jerry Jeudy, joked that they might have to line-up under center.

But perhaps the best comment came from Broncos linebacker Von Miller. The 31-year-old All-Pro made an awesome reference to Batman, as his team tried to search for answers.

Check it out:

Unfortunately, Miller can’t be Denver’s Dark Knight. The linebacker remains sidelined with a season-ending ankle injury that he suffered during practice in September. Still, Miller’s tweet brought a lighthearted response to a very discouraging situation.

Just earlier this evening, the Broncos seemed to find an answer for their quarterback woes. Kendall Hinton is expected to play the position tomorrow against the Saints. The 23-year-old wide receiver played quarterback for a few years at Wake Forest before making the move to wideout.

Even if the game does come off, it’ll be pretty rough for Denver. Let alone the fact that Hinton hasn’t played a snap in the NFL at quarterback, but he’s also never practiced with the team as such. It’s likely that the game will get pretty ugly.

As of right now, Denver will play New Orleans at 4:05 p.m. ET tomorrow. Stay tuned for any further updates from the league.