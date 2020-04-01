Von Miller Scares Broncos Fans With Instagram Post

On Wednesday afternoon, one of the NFL’s best players decided to bring some levity – and a little panic – to his fans.

As the country deals with a significant health crisis, April Fools’ Day provided an opportunity to bring some laughter back to the world. Well, one NFL star decided to throw a little panic into the mix as well.

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller took to Instagram with a message for his fans. Miller thanked fans for their support over the years as a graphic read he had been released by the team.

“Denver. It’s been REAL!!!” Miller said on Instagram. “First off I wanna thank the FANs! ‘Broncos Country’ the best fan base in the world! The last 9 Years have been incredible! SB50!!! They can never take that away from us!! Excited to see what the future holds! All Love.”

Check it out.

The Broncos clearly aren’t releasing their star defensive end before the 2020 season kicks off.

Miller has been one of the best pass rushers in the game since he entered the league in 2011. He’s currently tied for No. 25 on the all-time sacks leaderboard and the active leader – unless Terrell Suggs re-ups for another year.

Don’t worry, Broncos fans. Miller isn’t going anywhere.