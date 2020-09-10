Von Miller Sends Clear Message Following His Injury News

Von Miller’s season could be over before he even takes the field for the Denver Broncos. Earlier this week, the former Super Bowl MVP suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the normal timeline for Miller’s injury is around six months, although there is an absolute best-case scenario that would allow him to recover in just three months.

Judging off Miller’s latest tweet, he’s going to do whatever he can to return as soon as possible.

Miller posted a picture of Kobe Bryant on Twitter with the caption: “What would Kobe do? That’s exactly what I’m going to do.”

“What would Kobe do”? That’s exactly what I’m going to do. pic.twitter.com/AkKhYakUqH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 10, 2020

The picture of Bryant is from the 2013 season when he suffered a ruptured Achilles. Even though his season was essentially over, he walked over to the free throw line and nailed both shots.

Miller could try to channel his inner Kobe and return at some point this season for the Broncos. It’ll require him to go through a rigorous rehab program though.

Denver’s coaching staff had nothing but praise for Miller during training camp. That’s why the injury news is devastating for the team.

Obviously the Broncos won’t have Miller for their season opener on Monday night. But who knows, perhaps he’ll return to the team later this year.