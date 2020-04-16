NFL Star, Super Bowl MVP Tests Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday night, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Brian Allen was the first NFL player to test positive for COVID-19.

NFL fans were not pleased with Glazer, who teased he had major national news over 24 hours before announcing Allen’s diagnosis. Well, just a few hours after Glazer’s report, another player has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, a former Super Bowl MVP tested positive coronavirus. Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller has a confirmed case.

Rapoport said Miller is resting at home and is in good spirits. He also revealed Miller plans to speak publicly about the virus later this week.

Miller is one of the most popular players in the NFL and has been since he entered the league in 2011.

The Broncos selected Miller out of Texas A&M with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft – just behind Cam Newton. He immediately joined the NFL’s elite pass rushers, eventually leading the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Now he’s part of an up-and-coming Broncos squad that is viewed as a dark-horse contender in the AFC.

We wish Miller the best and hope he gets well soon.