Watch: Broncos Lined Up With Only 10 Men On First Play

The Denver Broncos paid tribute to late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in touching fashion before the first play of today’s game.

Thomas, who starred for Denver from 2010 until midway through the 2018 season, tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 33. The five-time Pro Bowler is believed to have suffered a seizure in the shower, according to his family.

After the Broncos received the opening kickoff against the Detroit Lions today, head coach Vic Fangio sent his team out with only 10 men. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton remained on the sideline so the 11th spot remained “open” in honor of Thomas.

Once fans realized what was going on, they immediately began cheering. Denver took the delay of game penalty as the crowd chanted “DT.”

The Lions, who presumably were notified ahead of time what the Broncos planned to do, turned down the five-yard penalty in a show of good sportsmanship.

The @Broncos lined up with 10 men on the first play of the game in tribute to Demaryius Thomas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nL6RxGx7Bj — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

If you can watch that video without getting goosebumps, check your pulse. The pain of losing Thomas will never go away, but the Broncos did a tremendous job keeping his memory alive today.

We anticipate they will continue to do so in the coming weeks, months and years.