Watch: Drew Lock’s Reaction To Epic Comeback Win Is Going Viral

How many times can this Los Angeles Chargers team blow a huge lead? Answer: The limit doesn’t exist.

Once again, the Chargers blew a huge lead to an opponent. This time, Los Angeles fell to the Denver Broncos, who came from behind for a last-second 31-30 win on Sunday.

The Chargers are losing big leads at an almost unfathomable rate at this point.

“Chargers (are) first team in NFL history to blow four leads of 16 points or more in four straight games. Fifth time in franchise history they have blown a lead of 21 or more. Last time was 2016 vs. Kansas City,” Joe Reedy tweeted.

While the Chargers hang their heads in defeat, the Broncos get to celebrate. Denver’s quarterback, Drew Lock, is an especially happy man on Sunday night.

Lock threw the game-winning touchdown pass with time expiring. The Broncos trailed the Chargers by six points with one second left on the clock when Lock found KJ Hamler for the game-winning score.

Lock’s reaction to the game-winning score is going viral.

Lock finished the game with 248 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Chargers rookie Justin Herbert had another strong game, throwing for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two picks.

Watching Justin Herbert & Drew Lock on the same field today — can’t give John Elway much confidence going forward. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 1, 2020

Herbert looks like a future great, but Lock made Cowherd eat his own words today.