What Broncos Players Are Being Told About Game vs. Patriots

With a new positive COVID-19 test at the New England Patriots facilities, their game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday could be in jeopardy.

But the Broncos themselves don’t seem to be preparing for the possibility of a change. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos are being told to prepare for their Sunday tilt with the Patriots as normal.

Per the report, the Broncos players want to play the game. And as of writing, the NFL is keeping the game as scheduled while they gather more information.

The Broncos have been on an extended layoff, having not played since October 1 in a Thursday night win over the Jets. When the positives for COVID-19 started popping up in the Patriots locker room, the NFL moved Denver’s bye to Week 5.

As a result, Sunday will mark 17 days since the Broncos last played a game.

Broncos are being told to be prepared to play Sunday vs. the Patriots, per source. Players want to play, and the game is on as the NFL gathers more information. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

NFL fans and Broncos supporters in particular have been upset over how the situation has played. Some members of the team are frustrated that they were essentially punished for New England’s mistakes.

But given how unpredictable the COVID-19 situation has been from the start, the NFL has done what it can to make things more fluid.

Granted, we might not be in this situation if the league had made scheduling adjustments. But this is the situation we’re in.

Until further notice, the Patriots and Broncos will square off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.