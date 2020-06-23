Woody Paige Has A Team Suggestion For QB Cam Newton

Woody Paige has a new team suggestion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton ahead of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. The team is starting over with a new head coach in Matt Rhule and a new quarterback in free agent signee Teddy Bridgewater.

The former Auburn Tigers star has yet to latch on with a new team. Newton, who’s dealt with multiple injuries over the past couple of seasons, has been linked to a couple of different teams. However, he remains unsigned as we head deeper into June.

Longtime columnist and Around The Horn panelist has a team suggestion for Newton: the Denver Broncos.

Paige wrote in a recent column for The Gazette that the Broncos should sign Newton and add to their quarterback depth.

“Newton is healthy,” Paige added on Twitter. “It would be one-year cheap deal. If Lock gets injured again or ill, you and others would rather have a guy who has been on injured reserve three times and cut three times and won 1 of 8 starts as your hope for several games. Don’t come crying to me.”

As you can see, not every Broncos fan is thrilled with the idea. Drew Lock is clearly the starter in Denver, but Newton would provide some veteran depth at the position.

Perhaps the Broncos will give this some thought as the season approaches.