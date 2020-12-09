Ever since Peyton Manning retired, the Denver Broncos have been unable to find a franchise quarterback. John Elway has gone through Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, Drew Lock, Paxton Lynch, Brett Rypien and Trevor Siemian.

Lock still has a chance this season to prove he can be the quarterback of the future for the Broncos, but he’s been struggling mightily this season. In nine starts this year, he currently has 1,918 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

If Lock isn’t the answer for Denver at quarterback, Elway will have to go back to the drawing board to find another signal-caller.

Who can the Broncos target this offseason to solve their issues at quarterback? According to Woody Paige of The Gazette, the Broncos should draft Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Alabama quarterbacks don’t have great history in the NFL, but Jones has shown tremendous accuracy this season. He has completed 75.7 percent of his passes for 3,113 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Mac Jones. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) December 9, 2020

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Jones as a top-25 prospect for next year’s draft. The only real knock he had on Jones was his lack of experience.

“Now, 6-career starts this year, 4 last year, 10 total. You want that number higher than that,” Kiper said. “He’s going to end up with 16 after this year is over. Remember Mitchell Trubisky, 13, Mark Sanchez, 16? That’s the issue. Career starts only around 16, will he go back to Alabama to try to get more of those, more experience? We’ll see.”

Denver has a plethora of weapons on offense, such as Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. It’s on the front office to find the right quarterback to lead this talented unit, and perhaps Jones is the right man for the job.