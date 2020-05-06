Woody Paige ‘Hearing’ What Late Week 1 Monday Night Game Will Be

The 2020 NFL schedule will officially be released tomorrow night. In the meantime, some early-season matchups will begin to leak out ahead of time.

Since 2006, ESPN has broadcast a double-header on Monday Night Football in Week 1. The second game features a West Coast team hosting and gets underway a little after 10 p.m. ET.

Veteran Denver sportswriter Woody Paige tweeted this afternoon that we might be seeing the revamped Denver Broncos in the MNF nightcap this year. According to Paige, the Broncos would be on the road against an AFC West rival.

“I’m hearing Broncos at Raiders or Chargers late game on first Monday night,” Paige wrote in response to a fan question about the schedule. If this is accurate, the second contest will be held either in LA or Las Vegas.

The fourth team in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs, will be playing in the NFL’s Thursday night opener on September 10, due to the fact they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Broncos last played a Week 1 game on Monday Night Football in 2017, when they beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home 24-21. They also played at home in the second game of the MNF opener in 2011.

The last time Denver went on the road and played on Monday Night Football in Week 1 was back in 2008 when they blew out the Oakland Raiders 41-14.