1 NFL Team Getting Roasted After Patrick Mahomes Contract News

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly come to terms on a 10-year contract extension. Early indications are it will be north of $400 million and the richest contract in league history.

As astronomical as that price is, Mahomes is worth it. Through three seasons–two as a starter–he’s won an MVP Award and a Super Bowl. His trajectory is through the roof, as the 2017 first-round pick has the skill set to be one of the all-time greats.

By now, it is well-documented that the Chicago Bears did not take Mahomes in the first round three years ago. They didn’t even go after Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Houston.

Instead, Chicago traded up to North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Even if no one was really projecting Mahomes to be taken that early, the Bears will never live their choice of Trubisky in that spot down.

Just look at some of the abuse the team is taking on Twitter since news of Mahomes’ mega-deal broke.

Remember when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky and passed on Patrick Mahomes? — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 6, 2020

Biggest winners: • Patrick Mahomes & his agent

• Chiefs & their fans

• Dak Prescott & his agent

• Any team that recently extended their franchise QB Biggest losers: • Cowboys

• Jaguars & Bears for the dredging — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 6, 2020

10 more years of reminding the #Bears they could've had Mahomes! — Cheesehead TV 🧀 (@cheeseheadtv) July 6, 2020

The Bears will have O/U 25 quarterbacks during the lifespan of the Mahomes deal 🤔 — TA (@talter) July 6, 2020

See, we avoided locking up a quarterback into a 10-year deal when we picked Mitch Trubisky instead of Patrick Mahomes. Think of the cap space the Bears will have for the next decade as a result! https://t.co/MZQQVKKxPw — Travis Leder (@travisleder) July 6, 2020

I'm super-happy for Patrick Mahomes and his new contract. But I died a little as a Bears fan. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) July 6, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stepped to the lectern. "With the second pick in the 2017 NFL draft …" "The Chicago Bears select Mitchell Trubisky."https://t.co/88j6AdNLBA https://t.co/zUEYnLCieO — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) July 6, 2020

trubisky really is the sam bowie of 2017. which, honestly, isn't fair to sam bowie. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 6, 2020

I know Mahomes is great but you have to wonder if KC will regret locking him up that long before finding out whether or not Mitch Trubisky will come onto the market. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) July 6, 2020

A GM convinced himself that Mitchell Trubisky was a better QB prospect than Patrick Mahomes (and Deshaun Watson for that matter too). You know, in case you forgot https://t.co/CK7yxxGu1h — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 6, 2020

To be fair to the Bears–they aren’t the only franchise that should be criticized here. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Leonard Fournette in the top five in 2017 because they had faith in Blake Bortles.

While the team made the AFC title game during the 2017 season, they have since jettisoned Bortles and are reportedly less than enamored with Fournette.

Obviously the horrible pick here is the Bears taking Trubisky. But it was also indefensible for the Jaguars to draft a RB at #4 instead of taking Mahomes or Watson, when their QB was Blake Bortles. https://t.co/m9muomAbTB — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) July 6, 2020

With his new contract, Mahomes is locked down in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

It’s going to be a long decade-plus for the Bears and their fans.