1 NFL Team Getting Roasted After Patrick Mahomes Contract News

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have reportedly come to terms on a 10-year contract extension. Early indications are it will be north of $400 million and the richest contract in league history.

As astronomical as that price is, Mahomes is worth it. Through three seasons–two as a starter–he’s won an MVP Award and a Super Bowl. His trajectory is through the roof, as the 2017 first-round pick has the skill set to be one of the all-time greats.

By now, it is well-documented that the Chicago Bears did not take Mahomes in the first round three years ago. They didn’t even go after Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, who has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Houston.

Instead, Chicago traded up to North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky at No. 2 overall. Even if no one was really projecting Mahomes to be taken that early, the Bears will never live their choice of Trubisky in that spot down.

Just look at some of the abuse the team is taking on Twitter since news of Mahomes’ mega-deal broke.

To be fair to the Bears–they aren’t the only franchise that should be criticized here. The Jacksonville Jaguars took Leonard Fournette in the top five in 2017 because they had faith in Blake Bortles.

While the team made the AFC title game during the 2017 season, they have since jettisoned Bortles and are reportedly less than enamored with Fournette.

With his new contract, Mahomes is locked down in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

It’s going to be a long decade-plus for the Bears and their fans.


