2 Key Chiefs Starters Did Not Practice On Friday

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In just over 48 hours, the Kansas City Chiefs will take the field for a contest against the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland shocked the NFL world with a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. That win set up a date with the reigning Super Bowl champions – who enter as the heavy favorite.

While the Chiefs are expected to win, Kansas City and Cleveland are going in opposite directions in terms of health. On Friday, the Browns activated star offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, who missed last weekend’s game after testing positive for COVID-19.

While the Browns are getting healthy, the Chiefs aren’t so lucky. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice this afternoon.

Chiefs insider Adam Teicher noted the team has already ruled out Watkins, who failed to practice all week. The wide receiver made headlines earlier this week when he suggested the Browns wouldn’t be that tough of an opponent.

Now he won’t even be on the field to face them.

The bigger news here is the fact that rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire still isn’t practicing. He suffered a gruesome injury on an awkward tackle during the end of the 2020 season.

After missing a few weeks of action, it sounds like he’s still not quite back to 100-percent.

Kansas City and Cleveland kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.


