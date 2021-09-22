2 Notable Chiefs Players Were Limited On Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a rare September loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but may have lost more than just the game.

On Wednesday, three Chiefs players were limited in practice with various injuries. Star pass rusher Chris Jones is dealing with a wrist injury, while defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi has a hip injury. Veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens was limited with an abdomen injury.

Jones played on about 75-percent of the Chiefs’ snaps in their Sunday night game against Baltimore. He had one tackle in the game. Prior to that, he had two sacks in the Chiefs’ season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns.

Nnadi has been battling the hip injury for a while. He was listed with the injury during last week’s practice but participated fully and was not listed with any injury on gameday.

Hitchens has been the Chiefs’ starting left inside linebacker for several years. He had 12 tackles against the Ravens on Sunday.

Nobody was listed as DNP.

Anthony Hitchens, Chris Jones, and Derrick Nnadi were limited in practice today.https://t.co/5b7PtWOVU8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 22, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of the few teams that had made it through the summer relatively unscatched by the injury bug. But even they’re starting to see the injuries pile up early in the season – like many NFL teams.

It remains to be seen if any of these injuries will keep those three players from competing on Sunday against the Chargers.

Hopefully they can all make full recoveries beforehand.