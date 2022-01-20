3 Chiefs Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for an AFC divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills this upcoming Sunday evening. Just a few days out from the playoff matchup, the organization is still taking stock of what players will be available come kickoff.

According to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor, three notable Chiefs players didn’t practice on Thursday. The team revealed that linebacker Willie Gay, defensive back Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams all were non-participants during the afternoon’s workout.

Willie Gay, Rashad Fenton & Darrel Williams didn't participate in today's practice, the Chiefs say. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 20, 2022

Gay is a new addition to the non-participant list following his arrest on Wednesday evening for misdemeanor property damage. The 23-year-old was reportedly visiting his son’s house when he and the child’s mother got into an argument that led to him breaking her vacuum.

Gay has since been charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000. His status for this weekend’s game remains unknown at this time.

Both Williams and Fenton also missed practice on Wednesday. Their situations remained unchanged this afternoon.

Williams has been dealing with a nagging toe injury that limited to just eight snaps during this past weekend’s Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Meanwhile, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did practice for a second straight day on Thursday.

Fenton, who started eight games for Kansas City this season, was scratched just before Kansas City’s opening round playoff game. According to head coach Andy Reid, the cornerback’s back “locked up” just before the contest.

The Chiefs will release one more injury report on Friday before they take on the Bills this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.