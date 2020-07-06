5 NFL Quarterbacks Who Have Signed 10+ Year Contracts

We all knew that the Chiefs were going to give Patrick Mahomes his money eventually. But few could have guessed that the Chiefs would give him an extremely rare 10-year NFL contract.

Mahomes joins a select few players in NFL history – let alone quarterbacks – to receive a decade-long commitment from his team. It’s worth noting that virtually none of the players who received deals like that ever saw those deals through to completion.

Mahomes will also be among the youngest quarterbacks to sign such a deal, doing so before he turns 25. But after everything that Mahomes has accomplished in just three years in the league and two as a starter, there’s no denying that he’s earned everything the team agrees to give him.

So which other QBs in NFL history have earned a 10-year contract from their teams? They’re all familiar names, but with a very mixed bag in terms of what they achieved after inking their blockbuster deals.

Here are five NFL quarterbacks in the last 20 years to have signed a 10-year contract:

Drew Bledsoe, 2001

After eight historic seasons with the New England Patriots that included three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl appearance, Bill Belichick gave Bledsoe a record 10-year, $103 million contract in March 2001.

But Bledsoe would get a measly two starts with the team before an injury paved the way for Tom Brady to take his job. He would relieve Brady in the AFC Championship Game that year, but it would be his final appearance for the Patriots before being traded to Buffalo in 2002.

Bledsoe made the Pro Bowl in his first year in Buffalo, but was released in 2004. The following season he signed on with his former head coach Bill Parcells in Dallas, and got a three-year, $23 million deal.

But he went just 12-10 for the Cowboys before retiring in 2006.

Brett Favre, 2001

At around the same time that Drew Bledsoe was getting his record-setting deal, the QB who beat him in the Super Bowl was getting a ten-year, $100 million deal of his own. But even the NFL’s Iron Man couldn’t see that deal all the way to completion.

Favre enjoyed seven more years with the Packers, making four Pro Bowls and five playoff appearances, before being traded to the Jets in 2008. He retired after that lone season and was released.

But Favre came out of retirement and joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, promptly leading them to the NFC Championship Game. He retired again after the 2009 season and was convinced to come back for 2010. However in a now-infamous game against the Chicago Bears, Favre was knocked out of the game and carried off on his shield in his final NFL game.

Favre came very, very close to playing out his full 10-year NFL contract, much like…

Donovan McNabb, 2002

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-10 record and three playoff wins in the previous two years, McNabb was rewarded with a 12-year, $115 million contract that included $20.5 million guaranteed. He rewarded Philadelphia with three straight trips to the NFC Championship Game and a trip to Super Bowl XXXIX.

McNabb went 68-35-1 in the eight years with the Eagles after signing that contract. During that span he made four Pro Bowls, averaged a 60-percent completion rate, recorded 162 touchdowns to only 68 interceptions and started 104 games.

But in 2010 he was traded to Washington, who promptly gave him another big extension. However, McNabb never saw through that full contract. 2010 wound up being one of his worst seasons, and his NFL career didn’t last much longer.

McNabb was traded to the Minnesota Vikings the following year, went 1-5 in six starts and retired in 2013.

But he came about as close as you could to finishing out a full ten-year contract. The same can’t really be said for…

Daunte Culpepper, 2003

After a very successful start to his NFL career, the Minnesota Vikings gave Culpepper a 10-year, $102 million contract in 2003. He promptly put together two of the most prolific seasons in Vikings history and one of the greatest passing seasons in NFL history in 2004.

In 2004, Culpepper led the league with 4,717 passing yards – fifth in NFL history at the time – while recording 39 touchdowns to only 11 interceptions. Unfortunately injuries almost immediately took hold the following year and Culpepper was never able to stay on the field for more than a few games afterwards.

After a brief stint with the Detroit Lions and a year in the short-lived United Football League, Culpepper’s last NFL shot came on a tryout for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. He didn’t make the team.

Culpepper would be the last quarterback to receive a decade-long deal until the fifth and final player on the list.

Patrick Mahomes, 2020

The most recent and arguably most-deserving 10-year contract recipient on the list. What Patrick Mahomes has done in his first three years in the league and first two years as a starter is almost unprecedented in all of sports, let alone the NFL.

NFL MVP honors and historic numbers in his first year as a starter. Super Bowl MVP for one of the league’s most snakebitten franchises in his second.

Mahomes will turn 25 years old during the 2020 NFL season. He boasts a 24-7 record as a starter, has a 76-28 touchdown-to-interception ratio, a 66-percent completion rate, and throws for over 300 yards per game.

Few players in NFL history put up the kind of regular season numbers and had the level of postseason success that Mahomes has in his first three NFL seasons. But the ones who did deserved their money too.

Patrick Mahomes is now on pace to be one of the wealthiest earners in NFL history. With the way he’s played, the stability the Chiefs have in the front office and on the coaching staff, and with one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, he’ll still be in his prime when his deal is up.

Will Mahomes see his 10-year NFL contract all the way through, or will something happen along the way?