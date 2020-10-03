A Chiefs Quarterback Has Reportedly Tested Positive, Too

On Saturday morning, news broke that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

New England released a statement, confirmed an unnamed player tested positive and was placed into quarantine immediately. Subsequent testing did not reveal any further positive tests.

Not long after Cam Newton’s positive diagnosis, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed another quarterback tested positive as well. Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive.

“It’s not just New England: #Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being added to the reserve list,” Rapoport reported.

Following positive tests on both teams, the NFL announced the postponement of the Chiefs-Patriots game. According to a statement from the league, the plan is to play the game on either Monday or Tuesday night.

That was the league’s plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game scheduled for this weekend as well. Unfortunately, further positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans forced that game to move to Week 7.

Fans of the Patriots and Chiefs have to hope these are isolated positive tests.

Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell tested positive before last weekend’s game, but no other Falcons tested positive for the virus. So there remains hope that Newton and Ta’amu could be the only players on the Patriots and Chiefs to test positive.

Both teams will be waiting to hear the results of further tests.