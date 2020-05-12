A Prominent NFL Wide Receiver Believes He Is An Alien

When we last saw Sammy Watkins, he was wrapping up a Super Bowl title for the Kansas City Chiefs with a huge fourth quarter reception. Thanks to a new in-depth profile, we know a lot more about the veteran wide receiver than we ever thought we would.

Watkins sat down with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne recently, and the feature that followed is unlike anything you’ve ever read. In it, Watkins reveals the career transformation he’s undergone the last few seasons, but more notably, reveals his personal beliefs on…well, a lot of stuff.

It is impossible to truly summarize everything that Watkins said here, as it doesn’t do Dunne’s article or Watkins’ worldview justice. We can say this though: the dude thinks he’s an alien.

Seriously. There’s mention of a conversation Watkins had with fellow wide receiver Felton Davis where they bond over their shared belief in teleportation, and Watkins himself says he’s witness someone do it.

Shortly after that, it is casually revealed that Watkins believes he is an actual alien.

Things Sammy Watkins believes: – He can control the outcome of almost any situation

– He’s going to be in the HOF

– We die everyday and are reborn

– He’s seen someone teleport

– He’s seen a spaceship

– He is an alien https://t.co/uZMpZXjQwk — FF Draft Scott (@FFDraftScott) May 12, 2020

Additionally, Watkins says he has some career goal left, including making the Hall of Fame. He has a plan for how he’s going to reach that plateau.

“I’m going to talk to the guardians of the galaxy, talk to the true aliens,” Watkins tells Dunne, “and try to work it out.”

Yeah, you really need to read this whole piece.