Tyrann Mathieu Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Missing Sunday’s Game

With yesterday’s Aaron Rodgers debacle, the Kansas City Chiefs have an interesting challenge on their hands now. Tyrann Mathieu and a struggling K.C. defense will face the largely unknown Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers‘ 2020 first-round pick.

Love did not play at all in 2020, but did get most of the team’s preseason reps, and was QB1 for a large share of the offseason with Rodgers away from the franchise. Still, things change significantly for players when they step on the field for the regular season for the first time.

It will be an adjustment for the Chiefs as well, as Love is certainly not Aaron Rodgers. Even so, they don’t see Matt LaFleur and the Packers staff radically changing things with less than a week’s notice. Mathieu said as much, when asked about the switch.

“You get all the tape of the preseason games, try to get a feel for what he likes to do, whether that be rhythm throws or trying to find his shots deep,” the star defensive back said of prepping for Love. “I do know he has a big arm and he can move around the pocket, so it will be a good challenge for us.”

Andy Reid echoed that idea this week as well in light of the Aaron Rodgers news. From The Kansas City Star:

“You know that they’re not going to completely change the whole offense,” Reid said. “That’s not going to happen. They’re still going to run the offense. They did that in the preseason. It looked like he did a nice job with it. If that’s the case, you’re prepping for the offense, and then you take those unique qualities that each one has and you work on that.”

In two preseason games this year, Love completed 24-of-35 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Packers-Chiefs is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

