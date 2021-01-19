Adam Schefter Has Tuesday Update On Patrick Mahomes

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Cleveland Browns despite losing starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes to injury.

The star quarterback was tackled awkwardly and struggled to get back to his feet. Officials ruled Mahomes out for the rest of the game, but the Chiefs went on to win with a clutch fourth down conversion from backup quarterback Chad Henne.

With the Chiefs moving on, now all eyes turn back toward Mahomes. Will he be able to play in the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills? Well, according to the latest reprots, it’s still a little too early to tell.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Mahomes took “some big steps” towards recovery on Monday. However, he remains in the concussion protocol and will need to “go through certain steps,” in the coming days.

The good news is that Schefter noted there is “hope and optimism” that Mahomes will be on the field this weekend.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes is in the protocol and the Chiefs won’t know his status for the next few days. “He’s in the protocol, and we’ll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days,” Reid said on Monday per Matt McMullen.

Chiefs fans will be waiting to hear the latest on Mahomes.

Kansas City and Buffalo face off at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.