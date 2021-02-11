Adam Schefter Reveals The Latest With Britt Reid, Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Tuesday a decision on assistant coach Britt Reid following his car accident.

“Outside linebackers coach Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave following last Thursday’s multi-vehicle event,” the Chiefs announced on Tuesday. “We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested.”

Reid, the son of the Chiefs’ head coach, is under investigation for driving impaired. He was in a car accident prior to the Super Bowl that left two children injured, including one who is in critical condition.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs.

“Clarifications on Britt Reid, per league source: He was placed on leave with the Chiefs through the duration of his contract, which has since expired and he no longer is an employee with the club,” the longtime ESPN insider reported.

The Chiefs said in their statement that their focus was on the young girl seriously injured in the crash.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the Chiefs’ statement read. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Kansas City Police have not provided any details on their investigation, other than it typically takes several weeks to complete.