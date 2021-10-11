ESPN’s Adam Schefter Shares Updates On Chiefs’ Injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs not only dropped another game in primetime on Sunday night to the Buffalo Bills, but also left the weekend with a handful of injuries to key players.

Both leading wide receiver Tyreek Hill and starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were banged up in the team’s 38-20 loss. On Monday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided an update on the status of both Chiefs players.

Hill reportedly suffered “a minor” knee injury during Sunday’s game, but is not expected to miss any time. The 27-year-old has been extremely durable over the years and it appears like he’ll be back on the field as soon as next weekend.

As for Edwards-Helaire, the diagnosis is a bit more grim. Schefter shared that the second-year running back suffered a sprained MCL against the Bills and is now expected to be out for “a few weeks.”

Edwards-Helaire ran for just 13 yards on seven carries before he left Sunday night’s game. He’s gotten off to a bit of a rough start this season, but losing him will spell even more trouble for the Chiefs lackluster running game.

Kansas City dropped to an unexpected 2-3 on the year with Sunday’s loss. A porous defense struggled to stop Josh Allen and the Bills offense, while the Chiefs coughed up for turnovers of their own during the contest.

Patrick Mahomes said after the team’s third loss that he and the offense need to “reevaluate” their turnover issues through the first five weeks. The Chiefs are currently tied for last in the league with the 0-5 Jacksonville Jaguars with 11 total giveaways this season.

With Edwards-Helaire now sidelined for at least the next few weeks, Kansas City will rely upon Mahomes even more than normal. He’ll need to be up to the task if the Chiefs hope to turn things around from their horrid start.