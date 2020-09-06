AFC Contender Reportedly Expressed Interest In Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is heading to the Detroit Lions, but the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer was nearly picked up by the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Lions pounced on AP this morning after he was released by the Washington Football Team this weekend. The seven-time Pro Bowler spent the last two seasons in our nation’s capital.

According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs were strongly considering bringing Peterson in, but the fact the team opens its season on Thursday and Peterson would have to go through COVID-19 testing protocols made it an impossible task.

This seems like good news for anybody who drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in fantasy football. Kansas City seems totally committed to the rookie running back.

This is an accurate report. There was indeed mutual interest between the Chiefs and Adrian Peterson, per source familiar with the situation. Not only was Thursday night game an obstacle, but also COVID testing protocols of two straight days. Because of that, no consideration. https://t.co/5KIRdv3Gui — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) September 6, 2020

Peterson’s one-year deal with Detroit could be worth as much as $2.3 million with incentives, according to Pro Football Talk.

With the Lions, he’ll be part of a crowded backfield that also includes 2018 second-round pick Kerryon Johnson, rookie D’Andre Swift and former Alabama star Bo Scarbrough.

Peterson needs 1,054 rushing yards this season to move up to fourth on the NFL’s all-time list.