Al Michaels Had A Blunt Reaction To Tyreek Hill’s Move

2015 Summer TCA Tour - Day 17BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and analyst Cris Collinsworth speak onstage during NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels was not a fan of Tyreek Hill’s bold move in the end zone on Sunday night.

Hill, one of the most-electrifying players in the NFL, showed off his ridiculous athleticism in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver did a flip into the end zone on a touchdown that did not count, unfortunately.

It was pretty absurd:

The play didn’t count, but it was still pretty wild.

Michaels, though, did not seem to like it.

To be fair to Michaels, though, “histrionics” is a pretty good way to describe what Hill did.

Dictionary.com defines the word as “exaggerated dramatic behavior designed to attract attention.”

Doing a backflip into the end zone probably counts as that, right?

That wasn’t the only crazy move of the night that didn’t count, too. Hill had a ridiculous catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete earlier in the first half.

It’s been quite a night for the Chiefs’ wide receiver.

Kansas City is leading Denver, 19-16, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are looking to move to 11-1 on the season with a win.


