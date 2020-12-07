Al Michaels Had A Blunt Reaction To Tyreek Hill’s Move

It’s safe to say that NBC play-by-play man Al Michaels was not a fan of Tyreek Hill’s bold move in the end zone on Sunday night.

Hill, one of the most-electrifying players in the NFL, showed off his ridiculous athleticism in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver did a flip into the end zone on a touchdown that did not count, unfortunately.

It was pretty absurd:

Tyreek Hill with two of the craziest touchdowns that didn't count 😂 pic.twitter.com/jbD5oovE1b — Stadium (@Stadium) December 7, 2020

The play didn’t count, but it was still pretty wild.

Michaels, though, did not seem to like it.

Al Michaels did not seem to like the Tyreek Hill flip into the end zone. “Histrionics” — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 7, 2020

To be fair to Michaels, though, “histrionics” is a pretty good way to describe what Hill did.

Dictionary.com defines the word as “exaggerated dramatic behavior designed to attract attention.”

Doing a backflip into the end zone probably counts as that, right?

That wasn’t the only crazy move of the night that didn’t count, too. Hill had a ridiculous catch in the end zone that was ruled incomplete earlier in the first half.

This incredible catch from Tyreek Hill was ruled incomplete 😳 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xeLZxL7ySb — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2020

It’s been quite a night for the Chiefs’ wide receiver.

Kansas City is leading Denver, 19-16, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are looking to move to 11-1 on the season with a win.