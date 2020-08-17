Alex Smith Shares His Mindset Heading Into The 2020 Season

The return of Washington QB Alex Smith to the football field will be one of the biggest stories to watch heading into the 2020 season.

Smith is coming off a lengthy recovery from a severe leg injury that required over a dozen surgeries. He’s been out of football for 20 months. Suffice it to say, returning to the football field would be triumphant.

Speaking to the Washington Football Team website, Smith spoke about his mindset going into 2020. He said that he looks forward to seeing just how far he can push himself. Thus far though, he hasn’t reached his limit.

“We all face adversity in life,” Smith. “It comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it or be about it? However this comes out, I’m going to be better off for it. I continue to make gains. I continue to get better, even in these last few weeks. For me, that continues to excite me, that I can keep pushing on. At some point I’ll find out what my limitations are, but I haven’t found them yet.”

He’s back! Alex Smith’s return is a testament to hard work & heart! But why try? What’s his motivation & end goal? And how does it impact his relationship with Haskins Jr.? https://t.co/VNvT9cJH9a — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) August 17, 2020

But now that Alex Smith is back in the fold, he has a unique chance to make a quick return to the field.

Head coach Ron Rivera has already said that Smith can compete with Dwayne Haskins for the starting job. Assuming he’s 100-percent, he has the skills to give Haskins a run.

His odds are better in Washington than they would be with a lot of other teams.

We’re all looking forward to Alex Smith getting back on the field.